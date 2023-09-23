Ritholtz Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 50.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,509 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth about $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AMGN. Argus raised their target price on Amgen from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.44.

Amgen Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.71 on Friday, reaching $267.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,894,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,086. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The firm has a market cap of $143.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $252.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.80.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 57.45%.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

