Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Invests $260,000 in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Corp grew its holdings in 3M by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,550 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in 3M by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in 3M by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in 3M by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MMM. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.08.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of 3M stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $97.04. 3,489,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,925,148. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. 3M has a twelve month low of $92.38 and a twelve month high of $133.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.18, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.62.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently -211.27%.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.