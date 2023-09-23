Carr Financial Group Corp Has $9.88 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Carr Financial Group Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Carr Financial Group Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Council Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 25,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $960,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $213.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,262,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,923,164. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.79. The stock has a market cap of $301.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

