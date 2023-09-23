My Legacy Advisors LLC Buys 85 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,452 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after buying an additional 7,390,278 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,328,844,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,698,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,595,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,780,247,000 after purchasing an additional 535,776 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.96.

Shares of COST opened at $558.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $553.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $522.12. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $571.16. The firm has a market cap of $247.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

