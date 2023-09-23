Arden Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Arden Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its position in Elevance Health by 7.5% during the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its position in Elevance Health by 20.2% during the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 57,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,406,000 after buying an additional 9,653 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 3.2% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 32,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,877,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $781,000. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the first quarter worth approximately $3,755,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.8 %

Elevance Health stock opened at $447.20 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $105.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $457.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $458.26.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.17%.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $147,780.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ELV. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Wolfe Research cut Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $568.46.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Further Reading

