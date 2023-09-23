Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at about $168,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the second quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.7% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 646.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ITW opened at $233.51 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.27 and a 12 month high of $264.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.75.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 94.14%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.18.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

