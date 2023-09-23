Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,354 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth $12,037,410,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 100.0% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Intuit from $476.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $532.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $554.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total value of $4,808,986.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,171 shares in the company, valued at $17,778,659.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total value of $4,808,986.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,778,659.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total value of $5,698,799.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,787.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,927 shares of company stock worth $44,218,147. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $508.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.55 billion, a PE ratio of 60.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $514.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $463.52. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $352.63 and a 12 month high of $558.64.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.97%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

