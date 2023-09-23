RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Holdings Increased by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in shares of RTX by 94.5% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,918,000 after acquiring an additional 156,550 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of RTX by 9.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of RTX by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RTX by 53.1% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of RTX by 1.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of RTX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.06.

RTX Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE RTX opened at $71.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.21. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $71.43 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The stock has a market cap of $104.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

