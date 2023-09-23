Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by SFG Wealth Management LLC.

SFG Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 33,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,854,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,709,000. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.1% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 46,614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,460,000 after acquiring an additional 13,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 69.5% in the second quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $499.43.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT opened at $413.84 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $381.55 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $443.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $458.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $104.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.65.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

