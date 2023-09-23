Pacifica Partners Inc. Sells 69 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Pacifica Partners Inc. reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $413.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $443.64 and a 200-day moving average of $458.27. The company has a market cap of $104.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $381.55 and a 52 week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.32 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

