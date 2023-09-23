Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 111,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,228 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 2.5% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innova Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 50,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,087,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,198,000 after acquiring an additional 33,355 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,728,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $6,104,000. Finally, Resolute Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.7% in the first quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 83,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 19,122 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.40. The company had a trading volume of 11,652,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,832,669. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $47.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.68.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

