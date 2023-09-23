Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $3.60 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 154.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,962 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,629,852,000 after acquiring an additional 794,328 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,045,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,157,923,000 after acquiring an additional 123,725 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,051,049,000 after acquiring an additional 822,790 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763,553 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,182,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,153,855,000 after acquiring an additional 20,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADP. UBS Group began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $985,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at $5,246,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $985,132.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,246,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.93, for a total transaction of $12,955,334.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at $11,121,891.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,089 shares of company stock worth $42,719,064. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.3 %

ADP traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $239.35. 1,026,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,649. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $98.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $248.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.50.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.98%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

