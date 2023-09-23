Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 12,836 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,886 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 12,836 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Comcast in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 134.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,459,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,226,896. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.29. The company has a market capitalization of $186.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 73.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Macquarie upgraded Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.88.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

