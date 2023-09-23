Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Sold by Heritage Investment Group Inc.

Heritage Investment Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,036,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,955 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises 9.9% of Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $35,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFUV. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,998,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,068,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,480,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,227,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $687,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA DFUV traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $34.01. The stock had a trading volume of 257,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,336. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.04. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $36.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.