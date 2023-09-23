Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% in the first quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.2% during the first quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 37,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546,751.75, for a total value of $20,590,670,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,275,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,825,684,274,988.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 37,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546,751.75, for a total value of $20,590,670,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,275,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,825,684,274,988.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 869,131 shares of company stock valued at $21,031,039,049. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on LLY. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $532.78.

NYSE:LLY opened at $550.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.21 billion, a PE ratio of 76.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $522.52 and a 200-day moving average of $444.52. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $304.88 and a 52 week high of $601.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.87%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

