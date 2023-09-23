Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Sells 1,788 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 0.9% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. True Capital Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the first quarter. True Capital Management now owns 1,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $178.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,637,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,241,891. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $191.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.12 and a 200 day moving average of $181.25.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

