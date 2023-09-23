Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Position Decreased by Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 0.6% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSV. VERITY Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.18. 2,986,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,734,977. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $77.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.84.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

