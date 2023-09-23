Carr Financial Group Corp Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Carr Financial Group Corp cut its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,565 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 374.1% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 132.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley cut Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $251.00 to $278.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.59.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM traded down $2.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $206.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,848,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,526,951. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $217.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.30. The firm has a market cap of $200.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.77, for a total transaction of $3,221,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,741,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,380,730,221.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 48,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total transaction of $10,795,245.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,087. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.77, for a total value of $3,221,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,741,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,380,730,221.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 670,323 shares of company stock worth $146,562,990. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.