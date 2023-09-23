Guardian Investment Management Acquires New Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Guardian Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,692 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in American Express by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,989 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American Express by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on AXP. StockNews.com cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. 3M restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

American Express Trading Down 1.1 %

American Express stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.08. 2,380,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,812,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

