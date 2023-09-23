Guardian Investment Management Raises Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Guardian Investment Management lifted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up about 1.4% of Guardian Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in 3M by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 27,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 32.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 94,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,844,000 after acquiring an additional 23,485 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth about $304,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of 3M by 0.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays upped their target price on 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on 3M in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.08.

3M Price Performance

Shares of MMM traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.04. 3,489,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,925,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.62. The company has a market cap of $53.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 12-month low of $92.38 and a 12-month high of $133.91.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -211.27%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

