Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Carr Financial Group Corp

Carr Financial Group Corp reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $188.10. The stock had a trading volume of 607,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,874. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.19. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

