Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 333 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 156,045.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,761,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,527,972,000 after buying an additional 167,217 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,012,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $802,145,000 after purchasing an additional 32,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,002,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $642,793,000 after purchasing an additional 45,781 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $357.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $372.73 and a 200-day moving average of $349.88. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $387.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

