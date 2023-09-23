O Connor Financial Group LLC Has $2.86 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

O Connor Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 2.0% of O Connor Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. O Connor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 71.7% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 0.0 %

QQQ stock opened at $357.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $372.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.88. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.