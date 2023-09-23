Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 88.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 888,754 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 418,378 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 7.7% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $139,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 126,558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 7.3% in the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 6.2% during the first quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $503,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $162.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.02 and a 200-day moving average of $153.16. The company has a market capitalization of $436.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.07 and a 52-week high of $165.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.17.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,440,961 shares in the company, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,440,961 shares in the company, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 581,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total value of $90,102,634.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 239,117,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,025,025,700.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,827,065 shares of company stock worth $746,491,655 over the last three months. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

