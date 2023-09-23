Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Purchases 515 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises approximately 3.0% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,019,213,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 439.3% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total transaction of $165,752.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,401,685.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total transaction of $165,752.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,401,685.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at $446,928.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,930 shares of company stock worth $4,691,799 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Argus increased their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.44.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $176.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $194.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $184.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.54. The firm has a market cap of $81.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.78.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

