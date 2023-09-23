Herold Advisors Inc. Has $2.10 Million Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 189.4% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETN. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.93.

Eaton Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $212.66 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $129.85 and a 12 month high of $240.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $84.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.11.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $423,664.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,459.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,650 shares of company stock worth $25,686,391. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.