GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 139,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,023,000. Zoetis accounts for approximately 4.7% of GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 27,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,775,000 after purchasing an additional 20,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,187,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $176.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.47 and a 200 day moving average of $175.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.78. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $194.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total value of $165,752.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,401,685.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,230,034.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total transaction of $165,752.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,401,685.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,930 shares of company stock worth $4,691,799 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Zoetis

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.