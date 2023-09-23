Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 185 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Mondelez International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.43. 5,976,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,137,144. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.95.

View Our Latest Research Report on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.