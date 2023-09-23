Forte Asset Management LLC Purchases 9,553 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Forte Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,553 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 7.1% of Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $10,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DGRO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,318,000 after purchasing an additional 114,428,100 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 965.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,428,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106,287 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 211.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,852,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,796 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $56,126,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

DGRO traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,305,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,996. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $53.55. The company has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.79.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.