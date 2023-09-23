Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.7% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roth Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC now owns 140,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 363,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,673,000 after purchasing an additional 35,803 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,380,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,852,000 after purchasing an additional 143,645 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 182,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,426,000 after purchasing an additional 11,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 4Thought Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.65. 13,280,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,935,544. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.49. The company has a market cap of $70.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

