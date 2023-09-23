Carr Financial Group Corp Increases Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Carr Financial Group Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Carr Financial Group Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,294,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,112,347. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.86. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $101.15.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

