Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $178.62. 3,637,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,241,891. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $191.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.25.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.