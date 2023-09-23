Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Acquires 322 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,059,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,264,000 after acquiring an additional 327,632 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $506,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $396.96. 7,206,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,799,947. The stock has a market cap of $317.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $410.72 and its 200-day moving average is $393.07. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $422.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.