Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 398.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Community Trust NA lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $396.96. 7,206,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,799,947. The business has a 50-day moving average of $410.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $393.07. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $422.15. The company has a market capitalization of $317.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.