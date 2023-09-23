Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Purchases 120 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resource Consulting Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Roth Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC now owns 161,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,063,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 13,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,323,000. Finally, 4J Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.29. 2,940,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,894,853. The firm has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $108.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.42.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.