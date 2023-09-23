Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,790 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 14.7% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $41,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 41,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 20,994 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 169,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 301,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,532,000 after acquiring an additional 13,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 131,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,837,000 after acquiring an additional 23,149 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.64. 3,262,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,923,164. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $222.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.79. The company has a market cap of $301.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

