SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $985,000 Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,183 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDT. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 12.2% during the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 7,577 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,559 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,606 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 5.9% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 20,027 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $80.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.30. The company has a market cap of $106.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $92.02.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 101.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MDT. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. 22nd Century Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $113,716.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,302.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,839. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

