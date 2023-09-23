SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $985,000 Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,183 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDT. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 12.2% during the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 7,577 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,559 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,606 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 5.9% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 20,027 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Medtronic Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $80.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.30. The company has a market cap of $106.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $92.02.
Medtronic Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 101.85%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have commented on MDT. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. 22nd Century Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Medtronic
Insider Transactions at Medtronic
In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $113,716.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,302.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,839. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Medtronic
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- 3 Reasons This Sleeping Giant Is About To Wake Up
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/18 – 9/22
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- 52-week Low Names To Tip The Upside Scale In Your Favor
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.