McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Maple Capital Management Inc.

Maple Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,099 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 12.5% during the first quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 900 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.5% in the first quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 20.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,217,143.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,217,143.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,755 shares of company stock worth $6,736,738. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $272.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $285.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.19. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.58 and a 12 month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.63.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Articles

