M. Kraus & Co Decreases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

M. Kraus & Co reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 0.9% of M. Kraus & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.50.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of DIS opened at $81.25 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.75 and a 52 week high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.24.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

