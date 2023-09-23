Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,879,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $34.53 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $42.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.45 and a 200 day moving average of $36.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Enbridge had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 187.86%.

ENB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.43.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

