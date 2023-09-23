iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.3% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,783,000 after buying an additional 11,391,719 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2,989.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,619,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,968,000 after buying an additional 2,535,055 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,998,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,975,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,967 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5,464.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,580,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,015 shares during the period.

IVV opened at $434.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $336.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $461.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $449.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $429.53.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

