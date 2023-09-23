Ritholtz Wealth Management Reduces Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,721 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 37.8% during the second quarter. GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd now owns 113,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,443,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 17,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 2,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VeraBank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 3,951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MA stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $402.22. 1,885,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,859. The business’s fifty day moving average is $403.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $383.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $418.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $868,595.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $868,595.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 417,360 shares of company stock worth $165,661,878. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

