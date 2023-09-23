iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,742 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. American National Bank raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

SHY stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $80.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,907,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,270,046. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.46. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $82.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.2058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

