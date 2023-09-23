Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lessened its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,218 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 17,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 12,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $234,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,718,289.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $120,623.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,218.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $234,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,718,289.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,563 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,379. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.42.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $110.17 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $118.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

