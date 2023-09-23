MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 2,666 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH decreased its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 88.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ELV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $555.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $572.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $568.46.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of ELV stock opened at $447.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52. The firm has a market cap of $105.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $457.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $458.26.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

