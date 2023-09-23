Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Reduces Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,363 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 143.5% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $242.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.40.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $202.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $194.05 and a 1-year high of $261.71. The company has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 48.56%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

