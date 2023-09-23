Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Has $662,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14,533.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BND traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.47. The stock had a trading volume of 8,149,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,188,137. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.51. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $69.09 and a 52 week high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.1957 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.