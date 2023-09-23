Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 2,384 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,384 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $745,861,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,694 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 124,281.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,285 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 27.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,275,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 171.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $178,111.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,434 shares in the company, valued at $4,907,998.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $178,111.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,434 shares in the company, valued at $4,907,998.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,339,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,230,034.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,930 shares of company stock worth $4,691,799. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.44.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,281,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,299. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.54. The stock has a market cap of $81.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.78. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $194.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

