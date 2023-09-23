Copeland Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Copeland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of American Tower by 629.4% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AMT opened at $166.34 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $165.91 and a one year high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.36, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 303.38%.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,024,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,024,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,531 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $213.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.29.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

