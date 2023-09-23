Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 51.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 241.6% in the second quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,603,000 after buying an additional 24,753 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.7% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 143,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,730,000 after buying an additional 66,845 shares during the period. BCM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 316,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,212,000 after buying an additional 8,811 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.9% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,530,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,470,523. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.67 and a fifty-two week high of $109.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.2886 dividend. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

